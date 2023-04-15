Watch MUNA bring out Boygenius for ‘Silk Chiffon’ at Coachella 2023

MUNA finished off their set at Coachella 2023 by bringing out Boygenius – check out fan-filmed footage of their collaboration below.

The groups teamed up for ‘Silk Chiffon’, the studio version of which features just Phoebe Bridgers, but after she performed her verse, her bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker came out to bring the set home.

Check out footage of their collaboration below:

more of boygenius joining muna on stage at coachella during their performance of silk chiffon via cnlarocca! pic.twitter.com/EnJdWZuC9W — boygenius updates 🦷 (@xboygeniusxhq) April 15, 2023

Advertisement

my sexuality is muna x boygenius coachella pic.twitter.com/ftAQBrdPgO — p. claire dodson (@Claire_ifying) April 15, 2023

sooo many lives were changed!! thank you coachella for muna x boygenius aka best bands in the world https://t.co/uJkoqCUxOU pic.twitter.com/apggNnmDO6 — haleigh (taylor’s version) (@n0th1ng_n3w) April 15, 2023

MUNA AND BOYGENIUS — SILK CHIFFON LIVE AT COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/7s9B45q3BW — ‎‏@boygeniusvinyl (@boygeniusfilm) April 15, 2023

‘Silk Chiffon’ was the first single released on Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label, which she signed MUNA to after they were dropped by RCA. They have previously spoken about the increased creative freedom this gave them, and they have had a tight-knit relationship with Bridgers ever since. They will also be supporting Boygenius at a massive outdoor show at London’s Gunnersbury Park later this year.

Elsewhere in their Coachella set, MUNA debuted a new single, ‘One That Got Away’. The band confirmed the song’s existence earlier this week, imploring fans to “sleep with one eye open”. They later revealed the song’s title and release date – it’ll hit streaming platforms this coming Monday (April 17), with pre-saves available here.

Advertisement

‘One That Got Away’ is “a song about fumbling the bag”, frontwoman Katie Gavin said. It’s a wistful synth-pop track with an immediately infectious chorus, on which Gavin sings: “I’m the one that got away / The kiss you never tasted, tell me that you hate it, that / I’m no longer in your reach / If I can’t hear you say it, maybe you can change it.”

See MUNA’s full setlist from weekend one of Coachella below:

1. ‘What I Want’

2. ‘Number One Fan’

3. ‘Stayaway’

4. ‘Taken’

5. ‘Home By Now’

6. ‘Anything But Me’

7. ‘One That Got Away’

8. ‘I Know A Place’

9. ‘Silk Chiffon’

Coachella’s first weekend will continue tomorrow (April 15) and Sunday (April 16), with the second weekend running over April 21-23.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.