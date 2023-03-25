Watch MUNA cover Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’

MUNA have reworked Celine Dion’s iconic track ‘My Heart Will Go On’ for Triple J’s Like A Version – check it out below.

Speaking about their cover of Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ to Triple J, MUNA’s Katie Gavin said: “This song is a song I’ve always loved. iIt took us a while to figure out what we were going to do though. Originally we were going to do a dance version of the song but we decided to do a folk version.”

“We just appreciate the challenge of reflecting a different emotion in a song [compared to what’s] there in the original. We are kinda genreless as a band so with a MUNA cover, we want to put a spin on whatever [we do].

“We love Celine and we thought it was time to give her, her flowers,” Gavin continued.

“I think everyone grew up watching Titanic and thinking ‘this is the sexiest shit I’ve ever seen’. We wanted to do the sexiest shit you’ve ever seen, between the three of us. In a friendly way,” added guitarist Josette Maskin.

Check out their performance below:

During their appearance on Triple J, MUNA also performed ‘Anything But Me’ from their 2022 self-titled album.

MUNA were in Australia supporting Lorde on her ‘Solar Power’ tour earlier this month. During their final show together, MUNA joined Lorde onstage to perform their track ‘Kind Of Girl’.

“This is one of my favourite songs of theirs, and I do get choked up, so, if I do, don’t blame me,” said Lorde.

It was recently confirmed that MUNA will support boygenius – the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – on the London date of their first ever UK tour.

Ahead of the UK shows, Boygenius will perform at this year’s Coachella Music Festival on April 15 and April 22, which will be headlined by Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean.

Earlier this month, Nicole Scherzinger covered Celine Dion‘s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ in the style of Led Zeppelin on the second series of That’s My Jam.