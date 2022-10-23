Watch MUNA perform ‘Silk Chiffon’, ‘Solid’ and ‘Kind Of Girl’ for ‘CBS Saturday Morning’

Los Angeles trio MUNA appeared on the latest episode of CBS Saturday Morning, performing three songs from their recent self-titled album.

The outfit – who are signed to Phoebe Bridgers‘ Saddest Factory Records – picked ‘Solid’, ‘Kind Of Girl’ and the popular ‘Silk Chiffon’ for their set, for which they were flanked by their touring drummer and backup guitarist.

Watch the performances below.

Advertisement

Released in June, MUNA’s self-titled LP was their first under Bridgers’ new label, having left RCA after 2019’s ‘Saves The World’. It was previewed by singles ‘Anything But Me’ and ‘Home By Now’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “It should be clear that this lot know how to pen a whopper of a pop anthem – that remains apparent here – but more crucially ‘MUNA’ also serves as solid evidence of a band with many more chapters of evolution up their sleeves yet.”

Earlier this month, the outfit released a five-track live EP titled ‘Live At Electric Lady’. It featured live renditions of several tracks from ‘MUNA’, including ‘Silk Chiffon’ and ‘Kind Of Girl’, as well as a cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘August’, lifted from her 2020 surprise album ‘Folklore’.

Advertisement

“The whole environment at Electric Lady Studios is so supportive and open,” the band said in a press statement at the time. “‘August’ took on this very breathy, quiet quality that we hadn’t anticipated, but we just went with.”