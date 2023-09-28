Watch Muse air ‘Absolution’ tracks for first time in years as they kick off UK and Ireland tour

Muse performed tracks from their seminal 2003 album ‘Absolution’ for the first time since 2016 at their arena show in Dublin yesterday (September 27).

The trio kicked off their autumn run of UK and Ireland shows at the 3Arena on Wednesday, where they performed three ‘Absolution’ tracks.

As per Setlist.FM, Muse played ‘Butterflies & Hurricanes’ for the first time since 2017, along with opening track ‘Intro’ leading into ‘Apocalypse Please’ for the first time since 2016.

Introducing the 20-year-old ‘Butterflies & Hurricanes’, frontman Matt Bellamy said that the band hadn’t played the track for a long time, before asking the crowd to “bear with us” as “we might fuck this one up”.

You can watch footage of both performances below.

After the show, Muse posted to Instagram to thank fans for an “amazing start to this run of shows”.

Check out the full setlist from the first night of Muse’s autumn arena tour below.

‘Will of the People’

‘Interlude’

‘Hysteria’

‘Psycho’

‘Butterflies & Hurricanes’

‘Won’t Stand Down’

‘Compliance’

‘Thought Contagion’

‘Intro’

‘Apocalypse Please’

‘Time Is Running Out’

‘The 2nd Law: Isolated System’

‘Resistance’

‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’

‘Madness’

‘We Are Fucking Fucked’

‘The Dark Side’

‘Supermassive Black Hole’

‘Plug In Baby’

‘Behold, the Glove’

‘Uprising’

‘Prelude’

‘Starlight’

‘Kill or Be Killed’

‘Knights of Cydonia’

The Devon trio released new album ‘Will Of The People’ last year and finished up a summer tour of the UK and Europe with Royal Blood back in June.

Muse are due to play Manchester’s AO Arena Friday night (September 29), before they play two shows at London’s O2 Arena in early October. Support across all shows comes from Nova Twins. Find the dates below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

29 – Manchester, AO Arena

OCTOBER

1 – London, The O2

2 – London, The O2

Earlier this month, Muse announced details of a deluxe box set reissue of ‘Absolution’ to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary.

The ‘Muse Absolution XX Anniversary’ deluxe box set will arrive on November 17, and is available to pre-order here.

The collection features remastered audio, never-before-released live versions, demos, photos and “an in-depth interview with the band where they discuss the ups and downs of the recording process as well as the social environment they found themselves in which influenced the album’s themes”, as well as an interview with producer Rich Costey.

In a 9/10 review back in 2003, NME‘s Dan Martin wrote: “Muse have widened the goalposts and re-established what rock is allowed to stand for.

“Next to ‘Absolution’, even something as majestic as [The White Stripes’] ‘Elephant’ sounds so painfully small. Which, of course, means that there’ll already be an army of dead-eyes queuing up to destroy it as pomp or prog or metal or bluster. But that’s its beauty.”