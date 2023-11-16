Watch My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields join Dinosaur Jr. to cover The Cure in London

Dinosaur Jr. were joined on stage in London by My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields on Tuesday (November 14).

During the show at The Garage, Shields and Dinosaur Jr. played three songs together, including one from each of their back catalogues, as well as a cover of The Cure’s 1987 classic single ‘Just Like Heaven’.

In addition, Shields jumped on a rendition of ‘Tarpit’, originally released on Dinosaur Jr.’s second album, 1987’s ‘You’re Living All Over Me’, before they went on to perform a version of My Bloody Valentine’s ‘Thorn’, from their 1988 EP ‘You Made Me Realise’.

Watch live footage of the performances below:

Dinosaur Jr. and My Bloody Valentine have a long history together, dating back to the 1992 Rollercoaster Tour, which saw them sharing bills with each other, as well as The Jesus and Mary Chain and Blur. The tour was an offshoot of the successful Lollapalooza Festival.

Shields is not the first guest Dinosaur Jr. have welcomed on stage recently, after Richard Ayoade also joined them on stage in London on November 13, playing guitar during a version of ‘The Lung’. Ayoade had previously described the Amhurst, Massachusetts alt-rockers as his favourite band.

This week, Dinosaur Jr. singer J Mascis announced his fifth solo album ‘What Do We Do Now’, along with its lead single ‘Can’t Believe We’re Here’. The album will be released on February 2, 2024 via Sub Pop. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Dinosaur Jr. are currently touring to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1993 album ‘Where You Been’. The band will make a UK-exclusive appearance at Bearded Theory 2024 next May.

Mascis will announce some solo gigs in support of his upcoming record “soon”.

In May this year, Shields shared new music by concealing it within his new range of custom guitar pedals. Once the pedal was opened, a flash drive containing a new song was inside, alongside a message from Shields.