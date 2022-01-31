Watch My Life As Ali Thomas perform ‘One Way Ticket’ and ‘Baby, I Love You’ at “hidden” stone quarry in Thailand

Thai alt-pop trio My Life As Ali Thomas have shared a majestic live performance filmed at a “hidden” stone quarry in Thailand.

The trio – and their backing band – shared a new performance of ‘One Way Ticket’ and ‘Baby, I Love You’ from their 2021 album ‘Peppermint Town’ on YouTube last Friday, January 28.

The video sees the three-piece hike up the stony landscape, joining the rest of their backing band to perform the two songs against white screens and a breathtaking backdrop.

Watch the video below.

The two songs make up the first of four performances that My Life As Ali Thomas have recorded at the stone quarry. Described as “a grand musical tie-in performance before a grand stone-eyed stage spectacular”, the ‘Live At Stone Quarry’ series will see the trio perform against “surreal landscape atmospheres” at “majestic stone-giant mountains sat hidden in a mining facility in a province of Thailand up until now”.

The band will release the performance for ‘Rinn’ on February 4, ‘Tears Of A Clown’ on February 11 and finally, the remaining tracks from ‘Peppermint Town’ on February 18. They will all premiere on the band’s official YouTube page.

Released on June 4, My Life As Ali Thomas’ sophomore album ‘Peppermint Town’ includes previously released tracks ‘Dear All The Universe’, ‘Rinn’, ‘Baby, I Love You’ and ‘My Red Golden Sun’.

First formed in 2014, My Life As Ali Thomas signed with Warner Music Thailand in 2015 and released their debut album ‘Paper’ a year later. The trio also became the first Thai act to perform at SXSW festival in the US in 2019.