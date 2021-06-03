Watch Nadin Amizah’s moody performance of ‘Sebuah Tarian Yang Tak Kunjung Selesai’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Nadin Amizah has shared a moody live performance of ‘Sebuah Tarian Yang Tak Kunjung Selesai’.

Rather than take to the stage, Nadin performs the track – the opening track of her recently released EP ‘Kalah Bertaruh’ (‘A Losing Game’) – in an empty parking lot with her band. She begins while sitting behind the wheel of a vintage car, and slowly moves out to join her band under a flickering street light.

All the while, a mysterious man, wreathed in cigarette smoke, silently observes Nadin and the band. Watch the performance below:

‘Sebuah Tarian Yang Tak Kunjung Selesai’ is expected to be the first of five live performances coming from Nadin throughout the month of June. The series, titled ‘Cinta Dan Bentuk Kalah Lainnya (Love And Other Forms Of Defeat)’, will comprise live renditions of tracks ‘Kalah Bertaruh’. Videos in the series will be uploaded every Wednesday night at 8pm WIB until June 30.

Nadin Amizah released ‘Kalah Bertaruh’ in late May. The five-track release was written after her experience with heartbreak stemming from a past romance. Besides ‘Sebuah Tarian Yang Tak Kunjung Selesai’, it also features ‘Seperti Takdir Kita Yang Tulis’, a track that was first unveiled to fans as a demo in February.

Nadin Amizah made her debut in 2018 with the single ‘Rumpang’. She followed up the single with a string of releases in 2019, including the single ‘Amin Paling Serius’ with Sal Priadi.