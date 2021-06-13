Watch Nandi Bushell deliver fierce drum cover of Linkin Park’s ‘Numb’

Viral music prodigy Nandi Bushell has shared her latest cover in the form of an impressive take on Linkin Park‘s ‘Numb’ – watch it below.

The 11-year-old drummer, who discovered Linkin Park for the first time this past week, played the track wearing a white vest and bead necklace.

“I discovered @linkinpark week!” she tweeted yesterday (June 12). “So many great songs! So this is #numetal! I like the keyboards and the DJ scratching.

“#chesterbennington had such an incredible voice. He sang with real #power. Loving your work robbourdon @BradDelson @joehahnLP davefarrell @mikeshinoda #linkinpark”

You can watch her cover of ‘Numb’ below:

I discovered @linkinpark week! So many great songs! So this is #numetal! I like the keyboards and the DJ scratching. #chesterbennington had such an incredible voice. He sang with real #power. Loving your work robbourdon @BradDelson @joehahnLP davefarrell @mikeshinoda #linkinpark pic.twitter.com/8oFqRNYagm — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) June 12, 2021

Within a few hours of Bushell posting the clip, Linkin Park shared her tweet to their six million Twitter followers, writing: “Wow, this is awesome,” followed by applause and a fire emoji.

Linkin Park are far from the first to praise Bushell’s work. Last month, Pixies showed their appreciation for her take on their classic song ‘Where Is My Mind?’

She’s also had plaudits from the likes of Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Dave Grohl, who she had a remote drum-off with last year.

Earlier this month, Bushell shared a drum cover of Slipknot’s ‘Duality’.

“It’s true, one of my favourite bands so far is Slipknot,” Bushell said. ​“I love drumming with double pedals. It’s so satisfying!

“Both Jay [Weinberg] and Joey Jordison are awesome drummers. But I really, really love Jay’s playing! True fact, I actually listen to Slipknot when I go to bed at night. I am wearing a Jay mask made by Joel! Thank you Joel!”

Weinberg repaid the compliment on Twitter: “You’re the best, Nandi!! Always Crushing it!”

Meanwhile, Linkin Park‘s 2001 hit ‘In The End’ has reached one billion streams on Spotify, making it the first nu-metal track to do so.