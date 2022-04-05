Watch Nandi Bushell’s impressive cover of John Coltrane’s ‘Mr. P.C.’

Nandi Bushell has shared a cover of the John Coltrane classic, ‘Mr. P.C.’.

The 11-year-old child prodigy’s latest reworking follows her recent covers of Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’, Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’, Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’, Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ by The Rolling Stones, and a rollicking cover of Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon‘s new collaboration, ‘Bad Habits.

After mastering many of rock’s biggest hits, Bushell is now trying her hand at jazz, picking up a guitar, bass, drums and saxophone for the classic Coltrane composition.

“Next stop on my Musical Quest! #Jazz,” Bushell wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip of her cover. “This is my interpretation of ‘Mr P.C.’ by @John Coltrane – I am going out of my comfort zone learning a new grip, traditional grip, on drums.”

She continued: “I have to retrain my brain. It’s #HARD! I really tried to push my #saxophone playing too trying to get a jazzy feeling in the notes. I have now been playing #sax for 11 months. Who are your favourite jazz musicians and songs? Let me know!”

You can check out Bushell’s cover of ‘Mr. P.C.’ below:

Next stop on my Musical Quest! #Jazz This is my interpretation of Mr P.C. By @JohnColtrane – I am going out of my comfort zone learning traditional grip. It’s #HARD I really tried to push my #saxophone playing too trying to get a jazzy feeling in the notes. Who is your fav jazz? pic.twitter.com/meYTDhf5eC — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) March 29, 2022

Last year, Bushell – who turns 12 later this month – released an original song titled ‘The Children Will Rise Up!’, which Bushell recorded with Tom Morello’s son Roman. She, Roman and the iconic Rage Against The Machine guitarist had jammed together a month earlier.

Other collaborations that Bushell’s been a part of include with Queen’s Roger Taylor, Beatles icon Ringo Starr and the Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders (who she also interviewed), as well as a live performance in LA with Foo Fighters.

She said the latter experience made for “the best night of [her] entire life”, while Dave Grohl said that watching her play the drums was “the true meaning of rock ’n’ roll”.

Meanwhile, Bushell is among those who have paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins died last month (March 25) at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; no cause of death was given.

“Our love, thoughts and support are with all who knew Taylor,” Bushell said on Twitter. “Thank you for looking after me, thank you for being so kind and loving, thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever, thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you! With love, Nandi x”