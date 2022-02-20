Watch Nandi Bushell’s rip-roaring cover of Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Bad Habits’

Nandi Bushell has delivered a rollicking cover of Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon‘s recent collaboration, ‘Bad Habits’ – watch it below.

The 11-year-old child prodigy’s take on the song, which you can view below, follows her recent covers of Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’, Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’, Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ by The Rolling Stones, ‘Numb’ by Linkin Park and ‘Duality’ by Slipknot.

“I am #LOVING the collaboration between @edsheeran and @bmthofficial!” Bushell wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip of her cover. “Ed is a local #hero in #ipswich where I live! When I heard one of my favourite bands #BMTH, was collaborating with my local hero, I had to give their tune a go! #BadHabits #EdSheeran @olobersyko end scream”

The alternative version of Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’ was debuted at this year’s BRIT Awards, when the singer-songwriter and BMTH teamed up to open the ceremony.

Released in June 2021, the original version of ‘Bad Habits’ spent 11 consecutive weeks at the top of the UK chart, becoming the longest-running consecutive Number One of last year.

You can check out Bushell’s cover of ‘Bad Habits’ below:

Bushell yesterday (February 19) joined Tom Morello, Julien Baker and more for a charity single, ‘God Help Us All’.

The musicians have teamed up with The Miraculous Love Kids, a non-profit organisation that teaches music to young Afghan girls, to cover Morello’s Nightwatchmen song.

The organisation was recently forced to stop its programme after the Taliban took over government control in Afghanistan six months ago. The song aims to raise awareness of the plight of girls in the country since the Taliban’s re-emergence.

Meanwhile, Bushell recently said she wants to jam with Billie Eilish and become Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Last year, she released an original song titled ‘The Children Will Rise Up!’, which Bushell recorded with Tom Morello’s son Roman. She, Roman and the iconic Rage Against The Machine guitarist had jammed together a month earlier.

Other collaborations that Bushell’s been a part of include team-ups with Queen’s Roger Taylor, Beatles icon Ringo Starr and the Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders (who she also interviewed), as well as a live performance in LA with the Foo Fighters.

She said the latter experience made for “the best night of [her] entire life”, while Dave Grohl said that watching her play the drums was “the true meaning of rock’n’roll”.

Elsewhere, Bring Me The Horizon will perform the closing set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The awards will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2 to celebrate the best in music and entertainment from around the globe. Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

“To be honest we’re surprised we’ve even been asked back at all!” said Sykes. “What a huge honour it is to be asked to close the prestigious NME Awards show, we’re literally buzzing.”