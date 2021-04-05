Watch Narelle Kheng’s whimsical new music video for ‘Complicated Love Song’

Singaporean musician Narelle Kheng has released a music video for her latest single, ‘Complicated Love Song’.

The music video, which was directed by Jedidah Neo, sees the Sam Willows member dance atop a bar counter, along the beach by herself, and in an art gallery. She also goes on a late-night ride with three mysterious masked figures.

Watch it here:

‘Complicated Love Song’ is the second track from Narelle’s two-track EP, ‘Part 3’, which was released on Friday, March 26. On the bright and upbeat track, the singer reflects on her past relationships with a dose of wit and sarcasm.

Watch Kheng and her team shoot the video for ‘Complicated Love Song’ in a behind the scenes clip here:

Narelle released the EP’s first track ‘Just Shut Up’ in February. ‘Part 3’ is the final chapter in Narelle’s trilogy of EPs that date back to 2019. The three EPs also follow a chromatic theme: ‘Part 1’ was represented by the colour purple, and ‘Part 2’ the colour blue.

‘Part 3’ is represented by the colour orange, which Narelle says signifies her personal growth. She has described the EP as “the light at the end of a tunnel” following long bouts with depression and dissociation, according to a press release.

“The previous releases, ‘Purple’ and ‘Blue’, reflect the depths of the heavy night, while ‘Orange’ represents the sun rising in the morning of a new day,” Kheng said.

Before embarking on a solo career, Narelle was the bassist and vocalist of popular Singaporean pop quartet The Sam Willows, alongside her brother Benjamin and other members Sandra Riley Tang aka RRILEY and Jon Chua JX. The band announced an indefinite hiatus in 2019.