Watch Nathan Hartono’s new music video for ‘Dig Deep’

Singapore pop artist Nathan Hartono has released the music video for his latest single ‘Dig Deep’.

The video, which he personally directed with the help of Singaporean cinematographer Benjamin Ong, was uploaded on Apple Music and YouTube today (August 28).

Hartono noted in a statement that the English-language track was about exploring one’s vulnerability, something that is “never easy” and oftentimes a “confronting process”.

Advertisement

“The video to this song is a representation of that idea. Of someone trying to face themselves and making an honest effort to dig deeper into their heart,” he added.

The video, which makes use of lighting to convey the struggle that comes with trying to open up and be vulnerable, may affect those with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.

Watch it here:

Produced by Joy Deb of Northbound Studios, co-written with Patrik Jean and Tom Liljegren in Stockholm, Sweden, and mixed by Jason Gelchen in Singapore, ‘Dig Deep’ is Hartono’s latest English-language single.

Advertisement

The single also marks the first time the Warner Music Singapore artist is diving back into recording material in English since his 2016 single ‘Electricity’, after several years spent releasing Mandarin songs.

Hartono was the artist picked to sing Singapore’s National Day song ‘Everything I Am’ this year.