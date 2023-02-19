Watch new footage of Olivia Newton-John singing ‘Jolene’ with Dolly Parton

Previously unreleased footage has been shared of Olivia Newton-John singing ‘Jolene’ with Dolly Parton.

The performance will be featured on Newton-John’s upcoming posthumous album ‘Just The Two Of Us: The Duets Collection’ – check it out below.

Singer and Grease actor Olivia Newton-John died last August, aged 73.

Before her death though, Newton-John had been working on an album of duets. ‘Just The Two Of Us: The Duets Collection’ is due for release in May of this year and features a collaboration with Dolly Parton.

The new video started with Parton introducing herself (“in case you didn’t recognise me”) before she went on to say how “excited” she was to be working with Newton-John.

Parton went on to call Newton-John, “one of my favourites of all time.”

“We’ve always stayed close through the years and I am just so proud to be part of this duets project that she’s doing,” she added. “We’re singing one of my favourite [songs] that I’ve ever written ‘Jolene’. She says it’s one of her favourites, so why not just do a duet on our favourite?”

Newton-John added: “I’m excited, I’ve always wanted to sing with Dolly.”

“[Dolly] was always there for me and what she did for me early on in my career in Nashville is something I will never forget,” Newton-John said in an accompanying press release.

Newton-John and Parton first became friends in 1974, after Newton-John won the Country Music Association Female Vocalist Of The Year award. According to the New York Post, she is still the only non-American-born artist to win that trophy.

She went on to record her own version of ‘Jolene’ for her 1976 album ‘Come On Over’.

The complete tracklisting for Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Just The Two Of Us: The Duets Collection’ has yet to be released, but the compilation record will reportedly include a mix of new recordings and archive performances with the likes of Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald, John Travolta, Barry Gibb, Vanessa Amorosi, Jon Secada and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi. The album is set for release May 5.

Dolly Parton meanwhile is currently working on new album ‘Rock Star‘ which is set to feature covers of songs by Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd.