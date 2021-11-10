Watch the trailer for Adele’s US TV special, ‘Adele: One Night Only’

CBS has shared two trailers for the upcoming Adele special, Adele: One Night Only.

The two-hour show will air in the US this Sunday (November 14) ahead of the ‘Easy On Me’ singer releasing her fourth album, ’30’, next Friday (November 19). It’ll feature live performances and a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey “from her rose garden”.

Now, fans have been given a sneak peek at One Night Only with a pair of official preview clips – you can watch them below.

“It will look really elegant, and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes,” Adele tells Winfrey of her performance, which was filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California. “It’ll be a real sort of whiplash for ’em.”

Later, Winfrey promises “a very special night” as Adele sings her classic hit ‘Rolling In The Deep’. A previous trailer, meanwhile, gives a taste of the star’s live airing of her 2012 James Bond theme, ‘Skyfall’.

There’s no one like ⁦@Adele⁩.❤️ You’re invited to a posh night including special performances and an interview with ⁦@Oprah⁩ this Sunday on CBS. #Adele pic.twitter.com/zKrQwAb9pW — CBS (@CBS) November 10, 2021

Adele: One Night Only will be followed by a UK TV special, An Audience With Adele, on November 21.

Earlier this week, Adele previewed an upcoming song called ‘Hold On’ in a new Amazon Christmas advert. “I swear to god I’m such a mess/ The harder that I try, I regress,” she sings on the track.

It came after the singer shared the full tracklist for ’30’, which also includes the titles ‘I Drink Wine’, ‘Love Is A Game’, ‘Strangers By Nature’ and ‘Oh My God’. A bonus edition, available exclusively at Target, boasts three extra tracks including a duet with Chris Stapleton.

Next summer, Adele will make her UK live comeback with two headline appearances at British Summer Time in Hyde Park. Tickets for both events have now sold out.