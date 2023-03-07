Watch Nicole Scherzinger cover Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ in the style of Led Zeppelin

Nicole Scherzinger covered Celine Dion‘s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ in the style of Led Zeppelin on the second series of That’s My Jam.

A clip of the Pussycat Dolls singer performing a rock driven rendition of the Titanic ballad was shared by the show last night (March 6) ahead of its return in the US tonight (March 7).

The show, which is hosted by Jimmy Fallon, sees contestants participate in a segment called the Wheel of Musical Impressions.

Advertisement

In this case, Scherzinger was asked to sing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ in the style of Zeppelin. You can view her performance below.

The forthcoming season, once again hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will feature the likes of Adam Lambert, Migos‘ Quavo and will.i.am as new guests.

Meanwhile, Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant recently credited Phil Collins as the “driving force” spurring him to get his solo career off the ground.

“After John [Bonham, Led Zeppelin drummer] passed away and there was no Led Zeppelin, there had to be a way to go,” Plant said. “I floundered around a lot because until I was 32, I was in some kind of wild and absurd adventure. Phil Collins especially was a driving force and had positive energy with the first record, Pictures at Eleven. It wasn’t a difficult job to get together with other people, it was just whether or not we could cook it properly.”

Meanwhile, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider recently reflected on comments he made about Plant and Ronnie James Dio – that the duo weren’t “great frontmen” – clarifying that he hadn’t aimed to trash their talents.