Watch NIKI relive high school memories in ‘High School in Jakarta’ music video

NIKI has dropped the music video for her new single, ‘High School in Jakarta’.

Out today (5 August) on YouTube, the elaborate music video sees the LA-based Indonesian singer playing a high school version of herself, as she runs through various adolescent experiences including hallway catch-ups with friends, a yearbook photoshoot, a drama club production and falling in love.

88rising labelmates Rich Brian and Warren Hue also make cameo appearances in the video as fellow schoolmates. The clip ends with a captivating sequence where the world comes to a standstill as her love interest beckons her out of an ongoing classroom lesson.

Advertisement

Watch the music video below.

The track itself finds NIKI revisiting her singer-songwriter roots as per previous singles ‘Before’ and ‘Oceans & Engines’, this time reminiscing on the intense feelings accompanying a first love. The single serves as the final preview for her upcoming sophomore album ‘Nicole’, which the 88rising member described as her “most favorite thing [she has] ever made as an artist”, and releases next Friday, 12 August.

She has also recently unveiled the album’s full tracklist, which include the tracks ‘Backburner’, ‘The Apartment We Don’t Share’ and ‘Anaheim’, a track which predates the singer’s current career.

NIKI will embark on her first headlining North American tour supporting ‘Nicole’ later this year, kicking off on 8 September in Vancouver and ending in Los Angeles on 22 October.

GUESS WHO’S FINALLY GOING ON HER FIRST SOLO HEADLINE TOUR! The Nicole Tour — tickets on sale 6/10 at https://t.co/gqZ1HZHjsD 10am local time. Dreams do come true I’ve been DYING to sing & jump & scream & passively throw shade at exes with u 😭 I WILL SEE U CUTIES IN THE FALL!!! pic.twitter.com/TaSWNR3kS2 — NIKI (@nikizefanya) June 6, 2022

Advertisement

Earlier this year, NIKI became the first Indonesian woman to perform at renowned American festival Coachella, as part of 88rising’s HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER showcase. During her set, she covered ‘Sempurna’ by famed Indonesian rock band Andra and The Backbone as a tribute to her family and home country of Indonesia.