Watch NMIXX cover TWICE, ITZY and Wonder Girls in new live medley

NMIXX have delivered a cover medley of hits by TWICE, ITZY, Wonder Girls and more in a brand-new live video.

The seven-piece uploaded the new video to their official YouTube channel on May 19, as part of the group’s ongoing series of videos titled Pick NMIXX. For the cover, NMIXX are split into several rotating units for each cover, with the K-pop group taking on a total of eight songs by fellow JYP Entertainment girl groups.

They include ITZY (‘Loco’), TWICE (‘The Feels’, ‘Like Ooh Aah’), 15& (Can’t Hide It), Miss A (‘Hush’, ‘Breathe’) and Wonder Girls (‘Why So Lonely’). All seven members then reunited at the end of the clip for a performance of a Ra.D Remix of Wonder Girls’ hit song ‘Be My Baby’.

NMIXX first debuted in February with the single album ‘Ad Mare’, which included the single ‘O.O’ and a B-side track titled ‘Tank’. In a two-star review of the debut release, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that the former track’s mix of genres “tries, but fails, to capture any attention for very long”.

Global K-pop festival KCON announced that NMIXX would be performing at its upcoming ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ concerts in both Seoul and Chicago this weekend (May 21 and 22), marking their debut appearances at the annual K-pop music festival.

The forthcoming shows will also be the first in-person KCON events in over two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.