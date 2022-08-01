Watch NMIXX’s bubbly remake of Rainbow’s ‘Kiss’

Rookie act NMIXX have released a remake of former K-pop girl group Rainbow’s 2009 b-side ‘Kiss’.

On August 1 at Midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their version of Rainbow’s song ‘Kiss’, taken from their 2009 debut mini-album ‘Gossip Girl’. The accompanying visual sees the members of NMIXX enjoying laidback summer-themed party.

“Everyday, lips sweet like lemon tea / My gift, only to you / Without anyone knowing, in your arms / I wanna be with you, oh, forever,” NMIXX sing on the bubbly new remake.

Advertisement

The release is part of Re:Born Project’s ongoing ‘Summer Vacation Project’, which also includes fromis_9’s cover of ‘Sea of Moonlight’, originally sung by FIESTAR and IU. Per a previous report by Single List, OH MY GIRL’s Banhana subunit are next in line to release a remake of their own under the project.

Last month, KCON announced that NMIXX had joined the lineup of its upcoming 2022 LA Festival, alongside acts like ITZY, STAYC, ENHYPEN and more. It will mark the rookie group’s second time performing at KCON, following their appearance at ‘KCON Premiere 2022’ earlier this year.

NMIXX made their debut under JYP Entertainment in February with the single album ‘Ad Mare’, which included the title track ‘O.O’ and a B-side titled ‘Tank’. In a two-star review of the release, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that the former track’s mix of genres “tries, but fails, to capture any attention for very long”.