Watch Noel Gallagher play Oasis’ ‘Stand By Me’ for the first time with High Flying Birds

Noel Gallagher has performed Oasis‘ ‘Stand By Me’ for the first time with the High Flying Birds – watch fan-filmed footage below.

Gallagher, who has just begun a small run of March tour dates, officially kicked off the tour in Poole’s Lighthouse venue on March 17. He is also due to visit Portsmouth tonight (March 20), before finishing up his March mini-tour at London’s Royal Albert Hall on the 21 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

At Poole, Gallagher unveiled his cover of ‘Stand By Me’ at the beginning of his encore. As Gallagher returned to the stage, he said: “Does anyone know a song called ‘Stand By Me?’ Well, I’m going to play it.” To the delight of concertgoers, who joined in immediately, Gallagher proceeded to officially perform the song for the first time with The High Flying Birds.

During the night, Gallagher also played High Flying Birds favourite ‘Lock All The Doors’ and Oasis’ ‘Talk Tonight’, both of which reportedly have not been performed live since 2019.

Watch Gallagher play ‘Stand By Me’ below:

Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds’ Poole setlist was:

‘Pretty Boy’

‘Council Skies’

‘Open the Door, See What You Find’

‘We’re Gonna Get There in the End’

‘Easy Now’

‘You Know We Can’t Go Back’

‘We’re on Our Way Now’

‘In the Heat of the Moment’

‘Lock All the Doors’

‘If I Had a Gun…’

‘AKA… What a Life!’

‘Dead in the Water’

‘Going Nowhere’ (Oasis cover)

‘Talk Tonight’ (Oasis cover)

‘Half the World Away’ (Oasis cover)

‘Little by Little’ (Oasis cover)

‘The Masterplan’ (Oasis cover)

‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ (Joy Division cover)

Encore:

‘Stand by Me’ (Oasis cover)

‘Live Forever’ (Oasis cover)

‘Whatever’ (Oasis cover)

‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ (Oasis cover)

Noel Gallagher is also due to tour the UK during the summer for a series of shows. the tour will include stops at London’s Ally Pally and Warwick Castle, where he will be joined by Johnny Marr and The Waeve. Find all tour dates below and get tickets here.

MARCH 2024

20 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

21 – London, Royal Albert Hall

JULY 2024

17 – Cardiff Castle

18 – Wigan, Robin Park

20 – London, Alexandra Palace Park

21 – Warwick, Warwick Castle

AUGUST 2024

1 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

The frontman is reportedly heading to the studio to record his next solo album, which he has teased has “two albums worth”. “I’ve had to stop writing because I need to get these songs recorded and get them out there so I can write some more,” he said.

NME spoke to Gallagher in June last year, where he opened up about recording with Johnny Marr: “Sadly, we’ve never sat down to write a song,” he told us. “We’ve talked about it for a while.”

“For the three tracks that he plays on, I had the idea that Johnny would be able to play something great on it – I could just hear it and knew it. With ‘Pretty Boy’, it’s so linear and gets to that point where it just motors along. I knew it needed something. I didn’t get loads of people to try it, I was going to ask Johnny to do it from the off.

“It’s a funny thing with Johnny,” Gallagher continued. “He doesn’t get you to send him the track, he turns up, plugs his gear in, puts his guitar on, stands in front of the speakers and says, ‘Right, let’s hear it’. As he’s hearing it for the first time, he plays it. I wouldn’t tell him what to play, I wouldn’t be so cheeky.”