Watch North West give first interview about debut album: “It’s gonna be great”

North West, the eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, has spoken for the first time about her forthcoming debut album ‘Elementary School Dropout’.

It comes after the 10-year-old announced the record at her father’s listening party for the upcoming release of his album ‘Vultures 2’ in Arizona last Sunday (March 10).

Now in a clip from Rolling Loud 2024 on Instagram over the weekend, which you can veiw below, West did a short interview with young reporter Jazlyn, aka Jazzy, the 13-year-old behind Jazzys World TV.

She gave very little away in terms of a release date but declared the album is “gonna be great”.

When asked whether there will be any collaborations on the record, she added: “Maybe! We don’t know yet!”

The title of her forthcoming album is a reference to Ye’s 2004 debut LP ‘The College Dropout’ – the seminal album which cemented the rapper as one of the most exciting new figures in hip-hop.

She previously made her rap debut on Ye’s LP ‘Vultures’. She also performed the track ‘Talking’ live on February 25 at Paris’ Accor Arena.

Meanwhile, Kanye West faced backlash from fans after he “barely” performed during his recent set at Rolling Loud.

The controversial rapper took to the stage with Ty Dolla $ign on Thursday (March 14) as the headliners for the opening night of the festival in Los Angeles.

However, while the show was expected to be his first full-scale festival performance since the series of antisemitic remarks he made at the end of 2022, instead the rappers merely stood on stage for an hour while pre-recorded music of theirs played over the loudspeakers.