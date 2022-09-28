Watch Nova Twins’ thumping Live Lounge cover of Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’

Nova Twins were the latest band to take part in BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge segment today, where they delivered a storming cover of Beyoncé‘s ‘Break My Soul’.

You can see the duo’s performance below, which sees them transform the original house-inspired track into a punchy rock anthem. You can take a look below.

The Beyoncé original first appeared in June as the lead single from her much-anticipated ‘RENAISSANCE’ album, and was followed by a surprise remix EP last month featuring Honey Dijon, will.i.am, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance.

As well the cover, Nova Twins also performed a live rendition of their own track ‘Choose Your Fighter’, the fifth single from June’s Mercury Prize-nominated second album ‘Supernova‘.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Nova Twins extended their British and European ‘Supernova’ tour dates into 2023. They were already set to play headline shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London this November following a run of North American and European dates.

Meanwhile, the band’s latest record ‘Supernova’ is in the running for this year’s Mercury Prize. The winner of the prestigious award will be revealed during a ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London on October 18 – rescheduled from a September 8 ceremony that was abandoned halfway through due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. See the latest bookies’ odds here.

Speaking to NME upon the 2022 shortlist being unveiled, Nova Twins singer/guitarist Amy Love explained: “It’s a bucket list moment, for us. You know when you’re younger, you manifest and you think of things. Getting a Mercury was high up on the list. For us to now be here is a little bit insane.”

Love continued: “Especially for a rock and alt band to be here amongst all of these amazing artists. This is great for the scene.”