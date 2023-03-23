Watch nu-metal band Silly Goose play gig in Subway sandwich shop

Silly Goose, the nu metal band who have made their name playing in unconventional gig spaces, have delighted the Internet by playing a gig in a Subway sandwich shop.

The band shared a video of their guerrilla gig on their Instagram with the caption “POV: you are trying to order at Subway and this is happening.” Amusingly, the ‘sandwich artist’ preparing a sub seems completely unfazed by the performance happening in front of him, as does the customer waiting to be served.

The video has received over 75,000 likes on Instagram since it was posted – check it out below.

The band previously racked up numbers on socials with videos of them playing at a McDonald’s, a petrol station, inside a gated community, and in a house. They even played a spontaneous show in the car park outside Inkcarceration Festival in Ohio, which led to them being added to the festival bill.

Silly Goose have also become known for playing street gigs outside venues where other bands are playing, setting up their gear and rocking out as the fans are leaving after the show. They’re currently on tour, doing a mixture of street gigs and venue shows – showing up at select dates of tours headlined by bands such as Highly Suspect and Spiritbox.

They released their debut album, ‘The Streets Heard It First’, last year. Completely independent, with no label or management, the band make a living off merch sales, with all of its members having quit their day jobs to do the band full time.