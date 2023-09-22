Check out Oasis’ new music video for ‘Acquiesce’

Oasis have shared a new lyric video for their classic track ‘Acquiesce’ – check it out first on NME below.

The song will appear on the 25th anniversary reissue of the Manchester band’s 1998 B-sides collection ‘The Masterplan’, which is due for release in various new formats on November 3 (pre-order/pre-save here).

Arriving today (September 22), the official visuals for ‘Acquiesce’ combine archive performance footage of Oasis with vintage, ’90s-inspired imagery. The lyrics, meanwhile, play out onscreen and on an old-school TV set.

Originally released back in 1998, ‘The Masterplan’ contains singles from Oasis’ first three albums, ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994), ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995), and ‘Be Here Now’ (1997).

The compilation charted at Number Two in the UK Official Album Chart and sold almost 122,000 copies in its first week of release. It’s since gone on to be triple platinum and has sold over three million copies worldwide.

‘Acquiesce’ first appeared on the CD edition of ‘Some Might Say’, which became the group’s first UK Number One single in 1995.

The full tracklist for ‘The Masterplan (Remastered Edition)’ is as follows:

1. ‘Acquiesce’

2. ‘Underneath The Sky’

3. ‘Talk Tonight’

4. ‘Going Nowhere’

5. ‘Fade Away’

6. ‘The Swamp Song’

7. ‘I Am The Walrus – Live Glasgow Cathouse June ’94’

8. ‘Listen Up’

9. ‘Rockin’ Chair’

10. ‘Half The World Away’

11. ‘(It’s Good) To Be Free’

12. ‘Stay Young’

13. ‘Headshrinker’

14. ‘The Masterplan’

In other news, Liam Gallager has hinted to a fan that his next solo album is finished.

The singer-songwriter’s most recent studio record, ‘C’mon You Know’, came out in 2022.

Noel, meanwhile, recently revealed that he’s recorded a secret dance track with CamelPhat which he is yet to complete. During the COVID lockdowns, Noel made a rare move to work with several other artists on new music including collaborations with Dizzee Rascal and Imelda May.