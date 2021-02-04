Watch Oh, Flamingo! showcase ‘Volumes’ in Audiotree International studio performance

Filipino indie rock band Oh, Flamingo! have showcased their 2020 EP ‘Volumes’ in a performance for artist discovery platform Audiotree International.

The Chicago-based video series routinely showcases musicians and bands from the US and elsewhere via studio sessions. Oh, Flamingo! are the latest act to participate in Audiotree International, which is focused on non-American acts.

In their performance posted on February 3, Oh, Flamingo! played five cuts from their 2020 EP ‘Volumes’: ‘Naubos Na’ and ‘Sunsets’, ‘Sacred Times’ and ‘Echoes/Psychedelic Sweater’. The intimate set shows the four-piece locking in in a studio, delivering their quirky riffs and off-kilter rhythms.

Advertisement

Watch the set in the three videos below:

‘Volumes’ ranked sixth on NME’s list of Best Asia Albums of 2020, praised by PJ Caña as “a collection of tracks that works whether you’re on a lazy Sunday drive or chilling at home with an aperitif in hand”.

Caña noted both ‘Sunsets’ and ‘Naubos Na’ for their ‘60s folk-pop sensibility, which “could have been patterned after Carole King’s ‘It’s Too Late’.”

Advertisement

Stream the EP below:

In December, Oh, Flamingo! played the 12.12: Add to Heart online concert in a fundraising effort for those affected by Typhoon Ulysses in the Philippines. The typhoon caused massive flooding and property damage in several communities.

Previous Asian bands that have recently played Audiotree International include Indonesia stoner rockers Jangar, Taiwanese experimental rock band Prairie WWWW and Hope the Flowers from Thailand.

Other past international performers on the platform include British cellist Jo Quail and Canadian band Gulfer.