Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform ‘If It Makes You Happy’ with Sheryl Crow in Nashville

Olivia Rodrigo brought out Sheryl Crow to perform ‘If It Makes You Happy’ in Nashville last night.

Rodrigo is currently in the middle of the North American leg of her ‘GUTS’ world tour and performed “one of my favourite songs of all time” with Crow, who was the first surprise guest of the tour.

It’s not the first time the pair have duetted – they previously teamed up to perform it during an intimate set at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville in September and again in November when Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below:

In November, Crow revealed some of the life advice she had shared with Rodrigo.

Speaking to ET Online following the performance and ceremony, Crow spoke about working with Rodrigo and two pieces of advice she shared with the 20-year-old. “I mean, you know, I got to sort of lift her up a little bit, because she’s got a new record [out]… I know how hard the second record is, the sophomore. You’re competing with the success of your first record, and she nailed it,” Crow said.

One piece of advice that Crow shared with Rodrigo involved soaking up and enjoying the glory of her sophomore album while she can: “I said, you know, ‘If you can, just write down one sentence every day, of what happened during that day, because you will someday look back [at] this, and try to remember all the things.’”

“The other thing [I told her] is to just stay in the work and stay out of the chatter,” Crow added. “That’s a major thing.”

More recently, Rodrigo launched a reproductive rights initiative, the Fund 4 Good, which she is raising money for on her tour.

“The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom.,” she said. “The fund will directly support community based non-profits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.”

She also noted that during the North American leg of her tour, she will be partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds to “help those impacted by healthcare barriers and getting the reproductive care they deserve.”