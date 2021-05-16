Olivia Rodrigo was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night (May 15) – watch her play ‘Drivers License’ and new single ‘good 4 u’ below.

Earlier this week, the singer made her live debut at the BRIT Awards in London, performing ‘Drivers License’, and followed it up last night with a two-song set on SNL.

Watch the performances, which come ahead of the singer’s imminent debut album ‘SOUR’, which arrives next week (May 21), below.

In a new NME cover feature, Rodrigo spoke of the inspiration behind new song ‘good 4 u’, which came out this week following record-breaking debut single ‘Drivers License’ and second preview ‘Deja Vu’, saying: “We wanted to take an early 2000s pop-punk song and sort of twist it and find a way to make it 2021. I hope people are surprised.

She added: “I love pop-punk music; I love grunge music; I love country music and folk music. I think, honestly, you can see little influences of all of those genres in my album. And I didn’t want to make an entire record that sounded like ‘Drivers License’. There’s no fun in that for me – and probably not for listeners, either.”

Soon after its release, ‘Drivers License’ became the biggest song in the UK of 2021 thus far. Rodrigo’s debut single debuted at Number 1 and remained in the top spot for nine weeks beginning in January – this makes it the longest-running Number One debut single since Gnarls Barkley‘s ‘Crazy’ in 2006.