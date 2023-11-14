Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s music video for new single ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled the music video for her new song ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.

The US singer-songwriter shared her haunting new track at the beginning of this month, which will feature on the official soundtrack from the Hunger Games prequel film, which is out November 17.

The music video begins which a camera tracking shot moving into a cabin to find Rodrigo playing guitar and singing the song on the edge of a bed, building up to her running through a green field. The video is also interspersed with clips of Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in their respective roles as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird.

Advertisement

Watch it below.

Other artists set to feature alongside Rodrigo in the film’s soundtrack include Zegler, Billy Strings, Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle and more.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes will follow the younger years of Coriolanus Snow (originally played by Donald Sutherland) on his path to becoming the leader of Panem.

Previous artists to feature in the soundtrack to The Hunger Games films include Taylor Swift, HAIM, Charli XCX, The Weeknd, Coldplay, Lorde and more.

Francis Lawrence, director of The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes said in a statement (via Variety): “From the very beginning of this franchise, we have been fortunate to attract some of the world’s most talented recording artists, whose music has accentuated and complemented the drama of the films while underscoring the emotional weight carried by the characters.

Advertisement

“With her highly charged lyrics and urgent voice, Olivia Rodrigo taps into all of that as much as any artist today. She’s an absolute thrill to work with and we couldn’t be more excited that her music is a part of the movie.”

The new track from Rodrigo comes just two months after the release of her critically acclaimed second studio album, ‘Guts’. Following the release, NME gave the LP a five-star review, writing that it “highlight[s] the near-impossibility of maintaining relationships when you’re at battle with the watchful eye of social media”.

“This new chapter feels like an opportunity for Rodrigo to shake off that level of pressure or at least reshape it on her own terms,” it added.

The singer received a string of nominations for next year’s Grammy awards, writing on Instagram in response: “[Six] grammy noms today…what an incredible honour to be recognised by the recording academy in this way. grateful is an understatement!!!!! and huge congrats to @dan_nigro for his producer of the year nom, there’s no one more deserving!”