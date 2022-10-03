Watch One Click Straight’s artsy, claustrophobic music video for the new single ‘MRT’

Filipino indie band One Click Straight have released an artistic new music video for their new single ‘MRT’.

The music video, which was released alongside the single on September 30, sees the band trapped in a monorail train cabin alongside an ever-increasing number of slasher-mask-wearing passengers, slowly unveiling a narrative of two people with actual faces finding each other in a faceless crowd. “Habang Lumilipas ang, ang oras di namamalayang / Tayo nalang ang nandito / Nagkatingin mga mata, gustong gustong sabihin an,” frontman Toffer Marquez sings to an dreamy acoustic-guitar driven jam; “As time went on, it ceased to be free / We’re here / Looking into each other’s eyes with things we want to say”.

Watch the music video for ‘MRT’ below.

Advertisement

‘MRT’ is the third single from the band so far this year following their July 20 release ‘Hahayaan’ and the “anti-cheater’s day” anthem ‘Lilo’, which was released on February 10 with a music video starring Filipino model Jach Manere as an assassin who targets a mafia boss named Rodrigo played by social media star Albert Nicholas.

Vocalist/bassist Toffer Marquez, Joel Cartera (guitars/percussion), Sam Marquez (guitars/songwriting), and Tim Marquez (drums/songwriting) are slated to release a sophomore album soon, though a release date has yet to be announced. Further information surrounding the record, including the question of whether ‘MRT’, ‘Hahayaan’ and ‘Lilo’ will be part of the album is still unclear, though the band’s Tim Marquez replied to a compliment on the band’s more recent output with the comment, “Can’t wait for you guys to hear the second album”.

One Click Straight’s debut 2018 full-length album ‘The Midnight Emotion’ was released in 2018. The band would later release the 2020 EP, ‘S.S.H.’ as their major-label debut on Island Records Philippines, their second full Tagalog release following the EP ‘Harana Coma’, which was released earlier that year.