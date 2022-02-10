Watch One Click Straight’s cinematic music video for new single, ‘Lilo’

Filipino indie-pop band One Click Straight have released a new single, ‘Lilo’.

The track arrived with a music video on streaming platforms on Wednesday (February 9) – or as the band have dubbed it, “anti-cheaters day”, in line with the narrative of the music video.

The video follows an unnamed assassin (played by Filipino model Jach Manere) who targets a mafia boss named Rodrigo (social media star Albert Nicholas). Before her mission, the assassin studies a file that brands Rodrigo and his goonies as “cheaters”. The assassin hunts down and kills Rodrigo’s henchmen, played by the members of One Click Straight, before kidnapping Rodrigo.

Watch the music video for ‘Lilo’ below.

‘Lilo’ marks the first single that One Click Straight have released for the year and follows the release of two singles in 2021 – August’s ‘Wake Me Up’ and September’s ‘Untitled 02’.

It is currently unclear if ‘Lilo’ will feature on the band’s upcoming sophomore album, which has yet to receive a release date. It will serve as a follow-up to their 2018 full-length ‘The Midnight Emotion’, along with the 2020 EP, ‘S.S.H.’, which was their major-label debut on Island Records Philippines.

One Click Straight consists of vocalist/bassist Toffer Marquez, Joel Cartera (guitars/percussion), Sam Marquez (guitars/songwriting), and Tim Marquez (drums/songwriting).