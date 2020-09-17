Watch Journey’s Arnel Pineda, ONE OK ROCK’s Taka perform ‘Open Arms’ together

Current Journey frontman Arnel Pineda has collaborated with Taka of Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK on a rendition of the band’s beloved ballad, ‘Open Arms’.

Pineda uploaded the cover on his YouTube channel on September 14. In its description, he wrote that the collaboration, which was done remotely, with his “exceptional buddy rocker of the amazing band ONE OK ROCK” came about as a way to pay tribute to Journey and its seminal 1981 album, ‘Escape’.

Check out the cover below.

Pineda was invited by Journey’s founding member and guitarist Neal Schon to audition for the band in 2007 when he chanced upon the Filipino singer’s covers of the band’s material on YouTube.

Pineda, who has fronted Journey since, was not inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame alongside his bandmates in 2017, although he is widely praised for his vocal similarities to Journey’s original singer, Steve Perry. Pineda joined the band onstage at the 2017 ceremony to perform ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ and ‘Lights’.

Check out the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame performance of ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ below.

ONE OK ROCK have long been prominent in the Japanese music scene. In 2007, the band released its debut album and have since quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of the biggest bands in Asia.

ONE OK ROCK has also garnered recognition internationally, being invited to perform at the likes of Download FEstival (UK), Rock Am Ring (Germany). They’ve also embarked on international tours with Ed Sheeran, The Smashing Pumpkins and 5 Seconds Of Summer.

ONE OK ROCK was set to go on a stadium tour in Asia this year in support of its 2019 album ‘Eye Of The Storm’, but had to cancel the tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.