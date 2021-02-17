Watch Ozzy Osbourne react to ‘Crazy Train’ sample in Trick Daddy’s ‘Let’s Go’

Footage has emerged of Ozzy Osbourne listening to Trick Daddy’s single ‘Let’s Go’, which samples ‘Crazy Train’, for the very first time.

The clip was filmed by LA producer Andrew Watt and subsequently shared by Lil Jon, who featured on 2004’s ‘Let’s Go’ alongside Trick Daddy and Twista.

Osbourne, who is presumably in the studio, appears to be stunned by the song before admitting that he’d “never heard this before”. You can watch the video below.

Posting the Prince Of Darkness’ reaction on Twitter, Lil Jon wrote: “I THINK OZZY IS PLEASED”, adding that he, Trick Daddy and Twista “DID HIS CLASSIC JUSTICE”.

Released back in 1980, ‘Crazy Train’ was the first single lifted from Osbourne’s debut solo album ‘Blizzard Of Ozz’, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020.

Andrew Watt produced Osbourne’s latest full-length, last year’s ‘Ordinary Man’, alongside Louis Bell. Back in December, Watt said that he was “working on a second record” with Osbourne.

Explaining he was “about halfway through” the recording process at the time, the producer revealed that the forthcoming record will feature a star-studded cast of backing musicians, including members of Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica.

In a five-star review of ‘Ordinary Man’, NME wrote: “Ozzy has insisted ‘Ordinary Man’ won’t be his last record, and told NME that he’s already preparing work on another.

“It’s tempting to hope that the fire in his belly will result in more magic, but Ozzy Osbourne has already done more for music and popular culture than anyone had any right to expect.”