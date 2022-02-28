Watch Pamungkas’ intimate live performances of ‘Birdy’ and ‘Please Baby Please’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has released intimate live performances of his latest singles, ‘Birdy’ and ‘Please Baby Please’.

READ MORE: How Pamungkas beat burnout and reclaimed his love for music

The performances were uploaded on Pamungkas’ YouTube channel on Saturday, February 26, and features the singer performing with only a guitar and two backup singers at an empty M Bloc Market outlet in Jakarta.

Watch Pamungkas perform ‘Birdy’ below.

Advertisement

First released in late January, ‘Birdy’ serves as the first single – and title track – of Pamungkas’ upcoming album of the same name. Following the track’s release, Pamungkas was accused of plagiarism over its lyrics, which East Jakarta-based artist manager Hamzah Muhammad said were “a bad paraphrasing” of Charles Bukowski’s poem, ‘The Bluebird’.

Pamungkas would go on to quietly upload a new version of ‘Birdy’ on all platforms on February 9, which featured significantly reworked lyrics that distanced the song from the Bukowski poem. The singer has not commented on the accusations or the reworked version of ‘Birdy’.

Watch the acoustic live performance of ‘Please Baby Please’ below.

Pamungkas has also announced that his ‘Pamungkas: A Day in Yogyakarta’ concert is being rescheduled from February 13 to May 28, though the singer has not revealed a reason for the concert postponement. He is now set to perform alongside his backing band and the Puput Pramuditya Orchestra in a two-hour performance at the concert.

Advertisement

‘Pamungkas: A Day in Yogyakarta’ will be held at JNM Bloc, M Bloc Space’s collaborative space for creative arts, with tickets onsale now via ticketing company Yesplis.com. Tickets to the concert are currently being sold at Rp 399,000, and come with a special ‘Pamungkas: A Day in Yogyakarta’ t-shirt. Attendees must be fully vaccinated and abide by social distancing protocols.

Pamungkas was also recently announced as one of the featured artists at the Bali Joyland Festival alongside Kunto Aji, Senyawa, Raisa, Maliq & D’Essentials, The SIGIT, and more. The festival is set to take place in the Nusa Dua nature park from March 25 to 27 and will host a plethora of side activities, including workshops, comedy shows and an outdoor cinema.