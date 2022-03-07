Watch Pamungkas, Sal Priadi and more perform at the ‘Collabonation’ concert

Indonesian cellular internet provider IM3 Ooredoo has shared the entirety of its recent ‘Collabonation’ Creative City Malang Part 2: Intimate Gigs concert.

READ MORE: How Pamungkas beat burnout and reclaimed his love for music

Uploaded onto the IM3 Ooredoo YouTube channel on Sunday night (March 6), the concert spans over two hours and features performances from local artists like Pamungkas, Sal Priadi, Coldiac, Iksan Skuter and Wake Up, Iris!

The concert starts with a short opening set from Wake Up, Iris! before Coldiac take the stage followed by Sal Priadi and Iksan Skuter. Pamungkas closes the show with an extended set, seeing him perform for over 45 minutes, starting with ‘Be Okay Again Today’.

Advertisement

Watch the ‘Collabonation’ concert below.

The rest of Pamungkas’ set included songs like ‘Live Forever’, ‘Be My Friend’, ‘Intentions’, ‘Higher Than Ever’, ‘To The Bone’, ’Closure’ and ‘Birdy’.

The performance was filmed in early February, alongside panel discussions that focused on how artists can create unforgettable live performances and more.

Pamungkas most recently released the single ‘Trust Me With This (Mama)’ on March 3. The track serves as the third preview of the Indonesian singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, ‘Birdy’.

‘Trust Me With This (Mama)’ follows the singles ‘Please Baby Please’ and ‘Birdy’, the latter of which was first released in late January.

Advertisement

Soon after releasing ‘Birdy’, Pamungkas was accused of plagiarism over its lyrics, which paraphrased Charles Bukowski’s poem, ‘The Bluebird’. Pamungkas would go on to upload a new version of ‘Birdy’ on all platforms without any announcement, featuring reworked lyrics that distanced the song from Bukowski’s poem.

Pamungkas will also join Kunto Aji, Senyawa, Raisa, Maliq & D’Essentials, and The SIGIT at the Bali Joyland Festival this March 25 to 27. The festival is set to take place in the Nusa Dua nature park and will host side activities for attendees, including workshops, comedy shows and an outdoor cinema.