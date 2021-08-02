Watch Pamungkas’ self-directed music video for ‘Queen Of The Hearts’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has unveiled a new music video for ‘Queen Of The Hearts’.

The music video premiered on YouTube on Sunday, August 1. The track’s official video comes five months after the release of Pamungkas’ latest album ‘Solipsism 0.2’ in February, on which ‘Queen Of The Hearts’ features.

The video sees the musician soaking in a bathtub, taking a swim, driving along the streets of his hometown, wandering around an empty football field and singing in an empty house. It also features video snippets sent in by his fans.

The ‘Queen Of The Hearts’ visual also ends with a personal message from Pamungkas, who dedicates the clip to “beauty”. “Beauty is for everyone; so be kinder,” reads a quote from the artist at the end of the video.

Watch the music video for ‘Queen Of The Hearts’ below.

Pamungkas directed, produced and edited the ‘Queen Of The Hearts’ music video. He also served as its creative director, according to the video’s credits reel.

The newly released clip serves as the first music video from Pamungkas’ ‘Solipsism 0.2’ album cycle. “Now that ‘To The Bone’ wave is finally calmer, about time for ‘Solipsism 0.2’,” he said on Instagram, noting the recent resurgence of his 2019 track ‘To The Bone’.

Pamungkas released ‘Solipsism 0.2’ earlier this year as a rework of his 2020 album ‘Solipsism’. Pamungkas explained the two projects’ differences to NME: “The first version of the album is me being [a] crybaby in a way. Like I had all these feelings and this and that. But the second one is more of me stepping back and seeing things from the bigger picture.”

Following the release of ‘Solipsism 0.2’, Pamungkas collaborated with Romantic Echoes in May for the single ‘I’m Down’. In late June, he followed that up with covers of ‘Pupus’ and ‘Risalah Hati’ from Indonesian rock band Dewa 19.