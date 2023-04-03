Watch Paris Texas’ rowdy video for new single ‘PANIC!!!’

Paris Texas have shared the music video for their new single ‘PANIC!!!’ from their upcoming debut album.

The duo made up of Louie Pastel and Felix, previously took to social media a preview and trailer for the song as well as what they call a “season 2” of Paris Texas music.

The video for ‘PANIC!!!’, directed by Bradley J. Calder & Neema Sadeghi, follows the band into a raucous mosh pit. The music video ends with them riding slowly through Los Angeles in an 80s sedan while a teaser of an unreleased track plays them out.

Advertisement

The track arrives on the cusp of their Coachella debut, following a 2022 that saw Paris Texas tear up festival stages including Governor’s Ball, All Points East as well as shutting down the room at Kenny Beats’s DOTS show in LA where they shared the stage with artists such as Rico Nasty, MAVI, and more.

Last summer, the duo released a one off track titled ‘Cyanide’ featuring Cryogeyser.

Paris Texas were featured on the 2022 edition of The NME 100 released their debut single ‘Heavy Metal’ last year. It would go on to feature on the pair’s debut EP ‘Boy Anonymous’, alongside other singles ‘Situations’ and ‘Force Of Habit’.

They released their second EP ‘Red Hand Akimbo’ in October that same year, including the single ‘Girls Like Drugs’.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME about their approach to making music at last year’s Governors Ball festival in New York, Felix said: “When we’re making it, obviously we don’t want to sound like everybody else. We just want to make shit that we think is tight.”

“I say this all the time, and I’ll say it until I die,” added Louie. “It’s all an accident, not intentional at all. It just happens.”