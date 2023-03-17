Watch Patti Smith cover Paul McCartney’s ‘She’s Leaving Home’ in Carnegie Hall tribute

Patti Smith was among the artists to perform at a Paul McCartney tribute gig at New York’s Carnegie Hall this week – watch her version of The Beatles‘ ‘She’s Coming Home’ below.

‘The Music of Paul McCartney’ was held at the legendary venue on Wednesday night (March 15) as part of Michael Dorf’s charity series ‘Music Of’, which brings musicians together to celebrate the life and music of some of the world’s biggest stars.

Also in attendance at Carnegie Hall this week were Graham Nash, Lyle Lovett, Bettye Lavette, Nancy Wilson, Bruce Hornsby, Macca’s former Wings bandmate Denny Laine and more.

Patti Smith then appeared unannounced to cover ‘She’s Coming Home’, a highlight from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’.

Watch the rendition below.

Elsewhere, a new Paul McCartney documentary exploring the musician’s life following the breakup of The Beatles has been announced.

Man On The Run is set to be directed by filmmaker Morgan Neville and will draw on “unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda’s home videos and photos, as well as new interviews,” to chronicle the time between The Beatles’ breakup snd the rise of Wings in the ‘70s.

According to a press release, Man On The Run will serve as “the definitive document of Paul’s emergence from the dissolution of the world’s biggest band and his triumphant creation of a second decade of musical milestones — a brilliant and prolific stretch.”

“As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story,” said Neville in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work.”

Back in January, a lost McCartney song featuring Jeff Beck was discovered. The track was recorded in 1994 and features a spoken pro-environmentalist message recorded by Beck.