Watch Paul Rudd pronounce Charli XCX’s name wrong in new ‘SNL’ trailer

In the new trailer for this week’s Saturday Night Live (December 18), host Paul Rudd is seen jokingly mispronouncing Charli XCX’s name – watch it below.

Rudd will host the show for the fifth time this weekend and Charli XCX will appear on the show as a the musical guest.

In the new trailer, which Charli shared on her Twitter account, Rudd can be seen struggling to pronounce the ‘XCX’ part of Charli’s name.

Advertisement

After rolling her eyes at Rudd, she corrects him to which he quips: “is that Roman?”

Watch the moment here:

Earlier this week, Charli XCX shared the trailer for her forthcoming documentary Alone Together.

The film documents the creation of the singer’s lockdown album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’, while in isolation in 2020.

Advertisement

“With almost a year of editing over 5000 clips from different cameras and formats condensed into 107 minutes, Charli XCX: Alone Together is a love letter to her fans who are the co-stars of the movie,” a synopsis for the film reads.

In the trailer, Charli films herself going through the difficulties of lockdown before putting together her new album.

The documentary is coming to cinemas and Video On Demand on January 28.

Reviewing Alone Together, NME wrote: “Alone Together also acts as a post-credit scene for ‘How I’m Feeling Now’. There’s a launch party with Angels connecting via Zoom to enjoy the record together. It’s a world away from the headline shows that opened the documentary but it’s just as euphoric.

“’All these individual stories add up to one big reminder of music’s healing power’, as Charli explains at the end of the film: ‘We are all, in some way, going through exactly the same thing. In a time where we were forced to be apart, we felt connected in ways we never have before.’ Alone, then, but also together.”

The singer is set to release new studio album ‘CRASH’ on March 18, 2022, which was previewed recently with her new single ‘New Shapes’, featuring Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek.