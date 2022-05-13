Watch Pearl Jam get fan to play drums after Matt Cameron tests positive for COVID-19

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron pulled out of the band’s show in Oakland last night (May 12) after testing positive for COVID-19.

It was the first time in 24 years the sticksman has missed a show with the band.

As a result, touring member and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer stepped in on drumming duties for a series of tracks including Neil Young’s ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’, ‘Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town’, ‘Why Go’ and ‘Corduroy’.

Advertisement

Longtime band collaborator Richard Stuverud also got behind the drums for ‘Quick Escape’ and ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ before a fan stepped up for the show’s finale ‘Yellow Ledbetter’. You can view footage below.

It comes just days after the band honoured Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins during their LA concert at The Forum by performing 2005 song ‘Cold Day In The Sun’.

The original version of the track featured Hawkins on lead vocals and, for the Seattle band’s performance of it, Cameron took on singing duties.

Cameron and Hawkins previously worked together in the band Nighttime Boogie Association, releasing two songs together – ‘Long In The Tooth’ and ‘The Path We’re On’ – in 2020.

Last week, Pearl Jam took another moment to remember Hawkins as they kicked off their ‘Gigaton’ tour in San Diego. “[Hawkins] emitted something very incredible and very special,” Vedder told the crowd at that show. “We’re all missing him, and so, Matt, I’m sorry again for your loss. But it just gives us another chance to say how much we appreciate you as well.”

Advertisement

Foo Fighters were booked to headline New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival before the drummer’s death, but cancelled all tour dates following his passing. Red Hot Chili Peppers stepped in to top the bill at the festival and paid tribute to Hawkins during the set.