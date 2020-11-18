Watch Perfume Genius perform ‘Nothing At All’ at Palace Theatre

Perfume Genius‘ Mike Hadreas has shared a live performance of his track ‘Nothing At All’, recorded at his recent live-streamed show at Los Angeles’ Palace Theatre.

The show was announced back in September and took place later that month. For the show, Hadreas was backed by a six-piece band and a string quartet. All proceeds raised from the livestream went to Immigration Equality, an American LGBTQ immigrant rights organisation.

Watch the performance below:

‘Nothing At All’ is lifted from Perfume Genius’ album ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’, released back in May through Matador.

NME gave the record a four-star review, writing: “Mike Hadreas takes inspiration from classic pop, drawing on Cyndi Lauper and Elvis, but deconstructs the sounds in his own understated way”.

“[Hadreas] may have dialled the swagger back a little for album five, but his music still simmers with intensity, rather than bursting into flames.”

Hadreas recently performed ‘Nothing At All’, in addition to ‘Jason’, for a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, filmed from the Californian desert. He has also performed tracks off the album for Colbert, Fallon and Los Angeles’ KCRW station.