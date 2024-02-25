Watch Pet Shop Boys cover David Bowie’s ‘All The Young Dudes’ with BBC Concert Orchestra

Pet Shop Boys have covered David Bowie’s ‘All the Young Dudes’ in a performance for BBC Radio 2 – check out the video below.

The duo played a session at Maida Vale Studios on Friday (February 23) with the BBC Concert Orchestra for the station, also playing their new single ‘Loneliness’ and their 1988 classic ‘Left to My Own Devices’.

The 80s synth pop legends recently announced the details of their new album ‘Nonetheless’, and shared lead single ‘Loneliness’. The album comes out on April 26, with James Ford acting as producer.

Bowie wrote ‘All the Young Dudes’ in 1972, gifting it to his friends in the band Mott the Hoople, in an effort to prevent them from breaking up. It ended up being the glam rock band’s defining song. Bowie himself recorded a version of the song later in 1972 during the ‘Aladdin Sane’ sessions, but it remained unreleased until 1995.

Speaking about their new album, Pet Shop Boys have said: “We wanted this album to be a celebration of the unique and diverse emotions that make us human. From the more dance-orientated tracks to the raw poignancy of the introspective ballads, with their beautiful string arrangements, each track tells a story and contributes to the overall narrative of the album.”

To celebrate the album, Pet Shop Boys will play five special gigs at London’s Royal Opera House this July. The gigs come in addition to the band’s 2024 ‘Dreamworld’ Greatest Hits tour dates.

Find tickets here and see the full list of dates below. Pre-order ‘Nonetheless’ here to access pre-sale tickets for the Royal Opera House gigs.

JUNE 2024

04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

06 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

08 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

09 – Co-op Live, Manchester

11 – SSE Arena, Belfast

22 – Isle of Wight Festival 2024, Newport

JULY 2024

23 – London, Royal Opera House

24 – London, Royal Opera House

25 – London, Royal Opera House

26 – London, Royal Opera House

27 – London, Royal Opera House