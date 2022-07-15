Watch Phoebe Bridgers join the Killers to perform ‘Runaway Horses’ together

During the Killers‘ set at the Colours of Ostrava festival in the Czech Republic, they were joined onstage by Phoebe Bridgers to perform their 2021 collaboration, ‘Runaway Horses’.

Bridgers and Killers frontman Brandon Flowers duetted during the rendition, in what appears to be the first time the two acts have performed the track together live.

“ok who got a video of me singing with the killers,” Bridgers wrote on Twitter shortly after the performance, sparking a flurry of fan-shot footage and photos. Watch the performance in full below:

‘Runaway Horses’ featured on the Killers’ seventh studio album, ‘Pressure Machine’, which arrived in August of last year. Speaking to NME last year for a Big Read cover story, Flowers discussed hearing Bridgers’ 2017 single ‘Funeral’ for the first time and immediately recognising it was her, based on the way people had written about her. “There was so much beauty. It seemed so natural,” he said.

Of the collaboration, he continued: “She has a little bit of Wild West in her. She has rodeo people in her bloodline. She brought a sadness to the song that’s integral to it, but also inherent in her. It was the perfect combination.”

Last week, during the Killers’ headline set at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid (which Bridgers also performed at, separately), the band debuted a new song, ‘Boy’. Speaking to NME, Flowers revealed it was a leftover from the recording sessions for ‘Pressure Machine’.

“What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto the record – but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song,” he explained. “It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.” He continued: “There’s an optimism to it. It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”

Earlier this month, during a show in Milan, Clairo enlisted Bridgers for a rendition of Clairo’s 2019 single ‘Bags’. In June, Bridgers also joined The Jesus and Mary Chain during the band’s set at this year’s Glastonbury festival to perform ‘Just Like Honey’ together.

During her own set, which NME described as “a triumphant – and powerful – victory lap”, she made headlines for denouncing the recent decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Fuck that shit. Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant, old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies,” Bridgers told the audience. Earlier this week, Bridgers appeared on MSNBC news program The Beat with Ari Melber to discuss reproductive rights.

Earlier this month, Bridgers also shared her contribution to the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru: a cover of the Carpenters‘ 1972 song ‘Goodbye To Love’.