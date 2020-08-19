Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform ‘ICU’ and ‘Halloween’ at the L.A. Coliseum

Phoebe Bridgers recently performed ‘ICU’ and ‘Halloween’ live at the L.A. Coliseum, as part of Versus Creative’s new 50on50 series.

The performance marked the first episode of the series, which aims to showcase artists performing intimate sets to a small crowd in an iconic arena venue.

Both videos were directed by Tone Corella and produced by Versus Creative. Watch them below:

Advertisement

In a statement to The Fader, co-producer of 50on50 Nate Auerbach said the goal of the series was to exhibit artists “who we feel should be playing stadiums”.

“As an L.A. native, Phoebe Bridgers is the kind of artist that we want to see perform a hometown show for a packed Coliseum someday,” Auerbach said.

“I could not think of a better artist to launch this new series with us. We were so lucky to have filmed this right before everything locked down. For the people there, it was their first time hearing Phoebe’s new music, and probably their last time seeing a live show for a very long time.”

‘ICU’ and ‘Halloween’ are taken from Bridgers’ sophomore record, ‘Punisher’, which was released earlier in June this year. NME gave the album a five-star review, describing it as “atmospheric indie with an undercurrent of anxiety”.

Advertisement

Recently, Bridgers explained the line dissing Eric Clapton on her track, ‘Moon Song’.

“You know, I don’t think our Venn diagrams are very connected,” she told Double J.

“I have such an Eric Clapton rant, because I think it’s just extremely mediocre music, but also he’s a famous racist.”