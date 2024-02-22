Watch PinkPantheress sign fan’s prosthetic leg at Dublin concert

PinkPantheress has kicked off her Europe and UK tour in Dublin, Ireland, where she treated fans to a handful of surprises.

Earlier this week (February 20), PinkPantheress kickstarted her tour in Ireland, where she partook in two surprises for her fans in attendance. Halfway through her set, the singer – real name Vicky Beverly Walker – was handed a prosthetic leg from the crowd.

After taking the prosthetic in her hand, PinkPantheress held it up for the audience to see, looking perplexed before signing it and passing it back into the crowd. The singer later shared a pic of the moment on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “yes honey”.

Watch a fan-shot clip of PinkPantheress signing the prosthetic leg below.

pink pantheress signing a prosthetic leg… LMAO WHO THREW THAT😭 pic.twitter.com/03izDFhX5n — ❦ (@pantheressluv) February 20, 2024

Elsewhere during her set, PinkPantheress performed ‘Angel’, which was written for the Barbie soundtrack and features a fiddle section. During the fiddle section of her performance, PinkPantheress surprised the Dublin audience with Irish dance group Cairde.

Following the Dublin show, PinkPantheress is due to perform in Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin.

PinkPantheress ‘Capable of Love’ UK and EU tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

22 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

23 – London, Alexandra Palace

27 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

28 – Paris, Élysée Montmartre

MARCH

1 – Berlin, Huxleys

PinkPantheress released her album, ‘Heaven Knows’ in November. The record scored a four-star review from NME‘s Alex Rigotti, who wrote: “What makes ‘Heaven Knows’ such a compelling debut is its ability to create British wistfulness. The emotions and sounds are familiar enough to pull you in, and peculiar enough to make you stay. Heaven knows the boundaries of Pink’s talent to come.”