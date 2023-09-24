Watch PJ Harvey play her first show for six years in Dublin

PJ Harvey played her first gig in six years in Dublin last night (September 23) – check out the setlist and footage below.

The artist started the evening by playing her new album, ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’, in full before digging further into her back catalogue, dusting off a few songs she hadn’t played live in some time.

Harvey performed ‘Angelene’, from her 1998 LP ‘Is This Desire?’, for the first time since 2012, while ‘The Desperate Kingdom Of Love’, ‘Dress’ and ‘Man-Size’ also got their first live airings for a decade.

The artist wrapped up the show with classics ‘Down By The Water’ and ‘To Bring You My Love’ before returning for an encore of ‘C’mon Billy’ and ‘White Chalk’.

The setlist for PJ Harvey’s Dublin show is as follows:

‘Prayer At The Gate’

‘Autumn Term’

‘Lwonesome Tonight’

‘Seem An I’

‘The Nether-edge’

‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’

‘All Souls’

‘A Child’s Question, August’

‘I Inside The Old I Dying’

‘August’

‘A Child’s Question, July’

‘A Noiseless Noise’

‘The Color Of The Earth’

‘The Glorious Land’

‘The Words That Maketh Murder’

‘Angelene’

‘Send His Love To Me’

‘The Garden’

‘The Desperate Kingdom Of Love’

‘Man-Size’

‘Dress’

‘Down By The Water’

‘To Bring You My Love’

‘C’mon Billy’

‘White Chalk’

Harvey is on tour across the UK and Europe until the end of October – you can check out the dates below and purchase tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

25 – Barrowland, Glasgow

26 – Barrowland, Glasgow

28 – Roundhouse, London

29 – Roundhouse, London

OCTOBER

2 – Albert Hall, Manchester

3 – Albert Hall, Manchester

6 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

7 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

9 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

10 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

12 – Olympia, Paris

13 – Olympia, Paris

15 – Volkshaus, Zurich

16 – Volkshaus, Zurich

18 – Velký sál Lucerna, Prague

19 – Velký sál Lucerna, Prague

21 – Admiralspalast, Berlin

22 – Admiralspalast, Berlin

24 – Palladium, Warsaw

25 – Palladium, Warsaw

27 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen

28 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen

30 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

31 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo