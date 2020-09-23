Watch Polo G perform ‘Martin & Gina’ on ‘Fallon’

Chicago rapper Polo G has performed ‘Martin & Gina’ as a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Polo G – real name Taurus Tremani Bartlett – performed the track backed by a four-piece band under a variety of soft, shifting lighting. The song is taken from Bartlett’s 2020 album, ‘THE GOAT’.

Watch the performance below:

Advertisement

‘THE GOAT’ is Bartlett’s second full-length to date, following his 2019 debut record, ‘Die A Legend’. In June, he was featured alongside Ty Dolla $ign on Murda Beatz’s track ‘Doors Unlocked’.

Bartlett was imprisoned for two months in May 2018 for weed possession, and began releasing music shortly after his release. He first garnered mainstream attention with his 2019 breakout track ‘Finer Things’, which he wrote during his time in jail.

The lyrics behind ‘Martin & Gina’ reference the relationship between the titular characters in the American sitcom, Martin.

The official music video for the song was directed by Reel Goats and features an accurate depiction of Martin and Gina’s apartment in the show. In the visual, Bartlett and comedian Vena Excell feature as the title characters, recreating iconic scenes from the series.

Advertisement