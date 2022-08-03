Watch Porno For Pyros and Billy Corgan cover Led Zeppelin’s ‘When The Levee Breaks’ at Lollapalooza

Perry Farrell‘s Porno For Pyros and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan joined forces for a cover of Led Zeppelin’s ‘When The Levee Breaks’ at Lollapalooza.

Farrell’s band stepped in for Jane’s Addiction, after the latter band cancelled at the last minute due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s ongoing battle with COVID.

“I love y’all, Chicago, we love coming every year. [We love to] party with you all. Eat the great steaks. Everything else, man, the bars. The nightclubs. And our friendship. We have a very dear friend, Billy Corgan, that we got together – reunited – this time out. We wanna do a proper Chicago song for you together,” Farrell told the crowd as he introduced the cover.

You can view footage of the performance below.

Following the gig, Farrell’s band also did an aftershow at the Metro in Chicago, where they performed a number of deep cuts for the first time on their reunion tour including ‘Orgasm,’ ‘Dogs Rule The Night’, and ‘Bali Eyes’.

The band appeared at the festival alongside headliners Green Day, Metallica, Dua Lipa, as well as Lil Baby, Kygo, Machine Gun Kelly, J.Cole, and Doja Cat and more.

Back in July, they took to the stage in Los Angeles to perform ‘Wishing Well’ and ‘Cursed Male’, marking the songs’ first live performance in 25 years.

This October, Jane’s Addiction will hit the road alongside Smashing Pumpkins, for the latter’s North American ‘Spirits On Fire’ arena tour.