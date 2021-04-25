Watch Porter Robinson perform tracks from his new album during Secret Sky livestream

Porter Robinson celebrated the release of his first album in seven years, ‘Nurture, with a live-streamed performance for his curated festival Secret Sky.
Taking place over the weekend, the one-hour set saw Robinson play tracks from the album, including ‘Get Your Wish’ and ‘Mirror’, immersed in a range of vivid backdrops.
Watch the full set below:
The Secret Sky lineup also featured virtual performances from Kero Kero Bonito, James Ivy, Wave Racer, Yvette Young and No Rome, among others.
Robinson also announced his in-person concert, Second Sky, would return this autumn in San Francisco. Dates are yet to be announced, but pre-sale tickets go on sale May 5.
Second Sky first debuted in 2019 as an in-person concert, but went virtual in 2020 as ‘Secret Sky’.
‘Nuture’ was given four stars from NME upon its release earlier this month, writing that Robinson “pushed through a period of intense hardship, emerging with a zen-like spirit that’s all over this jubilant second album”.
“Given that the Atlanta DJ and producer overcame an intense period of depression and anxiety following his stratospheric rise to festival-headlining, world-touring status at just 18 years old, it’s fitting that ‘Nurture’ carries an immediate sense of renewal.”