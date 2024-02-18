Watch Post Malone and Eddie Vedder duet on Pearl Jam and Tom Petty songs

Post Malone and Eddie Vedder teamed up at a benefit concert last night (February 17) to play songs by Vedder’s Pearl Jam and Tom Petty. Check out the footage below.

The two singers appeared together on acoustic guitar at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee as part of Reportin’ For Duty, a tribute event for the actor and comedian Leslie Jordan.

They played a version of Pearl Jam’s ‘Better Man’, a song from the Seattle band’s third album ‘Vitalogy’ in 1994, as well as Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’, originally released on his 1989 album ‘Full Moon Fever’.

The show was held to raise money for the EB Research Partnership, which was founded by Vedder and his wife Jill to aid in the research around the skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa.

It’s been a busy week for Vedder, after Pearl Jam announced their new album ‘Dark Matter’ and released its title track and lead single. The album will be out on April 19 and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.

The band have also announced a huge world tour that will cover North America, the UK, Europe and Australia, running from June to November.

Included in the tour are two huge UK shows, at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on June 25 and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 29. Fans must register here before midnight tonight (February 18) for a chance to buy tickets.

Post Malone, meanwhile, opened up the Super Bowl last week with an acoustic performance of ‘America the Beautiful’ and it was also confirmed that he will appear in the upcoming remake of Road House, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

He is also set to feature on ‘Fortnight’, a track on the forthcoming new album by Taylor Swift, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, which is out on April 19.