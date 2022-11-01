Watch Post Malone assist couple with on-stage gender reveal

Post Malone took part in an on-stage baby gender reveal for a pair of fans following one of his recent shows – you can watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.

The rapper/singer is currently on the North American leg of his ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ in support of his fourth studio album of the same name.

Following his gig in Tulsa on October 28, Malone went to greet fans on the barrier and sign autographs.

The artist was then handed an envelope by a couple and asked to open it, revealing whether they would soon be having a boy or a girl.

The encounter, which you can watch in the below TikTok video, ended with Malone joyously revealing that the couple will be having a baby girl.

Malone and his longtime girlfriend welcomed their first child earlier this year. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” Malone said in a statement at the time. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad.

“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Last month, Malone told GQ about juggling touring life with seeing his daughter.

Earlier on in the ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ tour, Malone was hospitalised after injuring himself in a fall on-stage. The injury forced him to postpone his Boston show, though he was able to resume the tour shortly after the incident.

The rapper/singer also rolled his ankle during a recent gig in Atlanta.