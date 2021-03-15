Watch Post Malone bring ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ to the 2021 Grammys

For his Grammys performance, Post Malone performed the title track of his 2019 album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ in a sea of fog – watch footage below.

The album was nominated for Album Of The Year at last night’s (March 14) ceremony in Los Angeles, losing out to Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’.

The moody performance of ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ saw Post Malone performing an energetic rendition of the track, surrounded by fog and dark lighting.

As well as the Album Of The Year nomination, his track ‘Circles’ was nominated for both Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year, but neither won, meaning Post Malone has now been nominated for nine Grammys in his career, but is yet to pick up a win.

Watch footage of the ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ performance below.

The Grammys 2021 took place in Los Angeles last night (March 14) and also saw performances from Harry Styles, BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, and Haim, amongst others.

Beyoncé was the big winner of the night, taking home four awards and breaking the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist and by any singer, male or female. Taylor Swift, meanwhile, became the first woman to win Album Of The Year three times, picking up the biggest award of the evening for ‘folklore’.

The annual In Memoriam segment of the show also saw Brittany Howard, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Bruno Mars and more paying tribute to lost stars of the music world.

Ahead of the performances, host Trevor Noah noted that due to the tragic number of lives lost in the last year, not all would be able to be recognised in the section, but would be remembered online instead.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak returned to the stage after debuting their new project Silk Sonic to pay tribute to Little Richard. Paak took on drumming duties while Mars sang on a medley of ‘Long Tall Sally’ and ‘Good Golly Miss Molly’. “We love you Little Richard,” Mars said as the performance ended.

Elsewhere, the Grammys boss Harvey Mason Jr has asked artists and the music industry to “work with us, not against us” amid boycotts and criticisms from The Weeknd, Zayn Malik and more.

“We hear the cries for diversity, the pleas for representation and the demands for transparency,” Mason said in his speech.

You can catch up with all of the winners from the Grammys 2021 here now.